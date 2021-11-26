More than 300 people turn out for Thanksgiving meal at Little Rock Compassion Center

Daniel Drew, 46, dug into a plate full of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and swiped the leftovers of someone sitting next to him while celebrating the holiday at Little Rock Compassion Center Thursday afternoon.

He was one of about 320 people fed by the nonprofit Thursday during its annual free holiday meal.

Drew said it has been about a year since he had a meal as substantial as the one provided during the event.

"Hopefully, I won't have to worry about doing this next year," he said.

The center plans to distribute more than 1,000 meals throughout the weekend, Pastor William Holloway, who runs the center, said. The meals will be served through Sunday.

Holloway said Thursday's crowd was smaller than typical, likely because of fears about covid-19. He also said many volunteers didn't show up, possibly for the same reason.

There also was difficulty getting enough turkeys to run the event because many stores had a limit on how many could be purchased. Yet, in the final days volunteers worked together to get all the food needed, he said.

Patricia Malik of Little Rock, wearing a face shield and gloves, faced the fear of covid-19 and came out to volunteer anyway. She served food to the crowd with a smile, something she says she's been doing at various places for about a decade.

"I knew that I had to come out to serve, that I had to give back to the community I live in," Malik said Thursday.

Malik said she feels a calling as a Black woman.

"I'm letting my people know we need to be here too," Malik said. "I want African Americans here to see somebody they can relate to."

Maybe that is an extra piece of encouragement, Malik said.

"I try to make the men and women feel special," she said. "I get out and talk and let them know it could be me."

Three generations of Holloway's family also helped during the event. His 4-year-old grandson, Calvin Ledbetter, handed out eating utensils, while 15-year-old Maci Ledbetter helped with drinks and 16-year-old Cheyenne Phillips greeted.

It is a family tradition that started more than 23 years ago, Rosemary Holloway, William's wife, said.

"One thing I've learned, when you help people it goes a long way to leave an impact one way or another," Phillips said Thursday.

Drew was thankful for the meal. It was a moment of positivity in a life that sometimes makes him question his faith, he said.

"I know God is there," Drew said. "Someday makes it hard to keep believing, but I know he's there."

Drew said hasn't had a stable place to live for about two years. He said the end of a relationship put him in a hard spot to afford living arrangements.

Jobs moving furniture, carpentry and construction aren't providing enough funds to pay for his own place, he said. It is also unlikely he'll get off waiting lists for housing options in the city any time soon, he said.

Finding mental health treatment also has been difficult, he said.

"Sometimes you get up in the morning and go to work all day and you come back to the place you squat at and your sleeping bag and food has been stolen," he said.

Yet, he still looks to a better future.

"I never give up hope," he said Thursday.

The center will continue serving lunch at noon and dinner after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the center, 3618 W. Roosevelt Street.

Volunteer Terry Rowell of Benton hands out meals to diners during the Little Rock Compassion Center’s Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)



