Obituaries

HARRISON -- Karen Peterson, age 79, of Harrison, died November 16, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m., Monday, November 29th, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Private family service is at 2 p.m. Masks required. Husband, John; and daughters, Staci (Fred) Avery and Shelley (Lonnie) Reisinger, survive her.

SPRINGDALE -- Wendell Ray Coston died November 21, 2021.

Survivors: son, Scott Coston, daughter, Cheryl Stange, sister, Charlotte Smith, grandchildren, Thomas, Dana, Cody, and Jennifer Coston, Raistlin and Ceara Clem and great-granddaughters, Violet and Gage Coston.

Graveside services: November 27, 2021, 11:30 a.m., Mount Comfort Cemetery.

Visitation: Saturday, 10-11 a.m., Sisco Funeral Chapel.

www.siscofuneral.com