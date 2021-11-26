OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs roll to 34-17 win over Mizzou

For the first time ever, the Arkansas Razorbacks have won every trophy game on their fall schedule.

They defeated Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic, 20-10.

They defeated LSU in the Battle for the Golden Boot, 16-13 in overtime.

They won the Battle Line Rivalry with Missouri today, 34-17.

Arkansas dominated in the second half, ending a five-game losing skid to the Missouri Tigers. They finished 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play and 8-4 overall.

Now they await the bowl announcements a week from Sunday. The Hogs could be headed to a Florida bowl — the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, or even the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

Friday’s team win had heroes, many of whom will welcome the next few weeks to heal. They shattered Missouri’s game plan of eating the clock and keeping it close until the fourth quarter.

The Tigers did win time of possession, at 35:11. But they lost everything else.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 15 of 19 passes for 262 yards. He led all Razorbacks rushers with 58 yards on just six carries.

Treylon Burks had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Hogs' defense allowed just 316 yards, and 219 of those were from Mizzou running back Tyler Badie. He toted the note 41 times on Friday, and he scored Missouri’s only touchdown with 1:25 to play.