100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1921

• To complete the quota of $2,000 asked of Little Rock and North Little Rock, the Soliciting Committee for the Arkansas Children's Home Society, of which Mrs. S.S. Harris is chairman, will conduct a "tag day" in North Little Rock today. North Little Rock will be asked to give $419, which is the deficit following the recent three-day campaign in Little Rock. The Arkansas Children's Home Society cares for orphan children, and whenever possible finds homes for them.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1971

• An Explorer Post of the Quapaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts has been organized to specialize in medicine. The first meeting of the group was held Monday and 45 high school students attended. ... The adviser to the new group is Dr. Ray Biondo, who is assisted by an advisory committee of Dr. Bruce Schratz, Dr. Robert Glenn, Dr. Joe Stanley, Dr. Bob Gosse, Dr. Melvin Belknep, Mrs. Patricia Tyler and Norman Roberts, the administrator of Memorial hospital. Men and women between 15 and 20 who are interested in medicine are invited to participate.

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1996

BISMARCK -- Scientists fanned out Monday across Lake Ouachita in an attempt to determine if a mysterious illness that has killed six bald eagles at DeGray Lake this year has spread 25 miles to the north. ... Officials found 28 dead or dying bald eagles at DeGray Lake in late 1994 and early 1995, but failed to identify what killed them. ... Observers have noted several sick coots on DeGray Lake in 1994 and 1996, and are currently looking at the small ducklike birds as a possible source of the earlier eagle deaths and six more in the past nine days. ... Several of the eagles that have died at DeGray Lake demonstrated "the same symptoms" -- disorientation followed by paralysis and death. Autopsies have revealed neural damage in the birds' brains and spinal cords.

10 years ago

Nov. 26, 2011

MAGNOLIA -- The remains of the last of five horses stolen three weeks ago from a Southern Arkansas University stable were found in Oklahoma on Friday, a university official said. The other four horses were found alive Nov. 15 near Tom, Okla., in McCurtain County. They were dehydrated and malnourished, said Jeremy Langley, an SAU spokesman. The body of the fifth horse, Credit Card, a 15-year-old sorrel gelding, was found by McCurtain County sheriff's deputies Friday morning. The exact location of the remains was not released because the case is ongoing, Langley said. The five horses, a livestock trailer and tack were taken from Mulerider Stables at the university before a rodeo Nov. 2. The horses are owned by SAU students who are members of the university's nationally competitive rodeo team.