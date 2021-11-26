Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Nov. 26

• THE CHURCH OF GOD, 7111 Shannon Road, will deliver a limited number of free Thanksgiving plates for the elderly and disabled on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve plates, people should contact Tasha Terry, (501) 580-5211 by at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host the Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The speaker will be singer and praise team leader Shell Marks of New Community. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

• OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.