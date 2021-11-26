Police investigating fatal Dumas shooting as homicide

A fatal shooting early Friday on the west side of Dumas is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.

Claude Tatum, 39, died just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the release.

Officers with the Dumas Police Department responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. at 103 S. Beech St., about 2 miles east of the Billy Free Municipal Airport in Dumas and about 43 miles southeast of Pine Bluff.

Police found Tatum wounded inside of a house. He was taken to an area hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Dumas police have called in special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to help process the crime scene and help with the ongoing investigation.



