QB issue looms for Greenbrier against PA

Today’s game

PULASKI ACADEMY AT GREENBRIER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Don Jones Stadium, Greenbrier

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Greenbrier: Randy Tribble

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 11-1; Greenbrier 12-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser is the state’s leading passer, with 4,272 yards on 282-of-458 passing. He’s also thrown 51 touchdowns. … Greenbrier quarterback Cooper Wilcox is No. 26 in the state in passing yards (2,144), but he’s also No. 49 rushing (920). He’s combined to score 42 total touchdowns. … Pulaski Academy receiver Jaylin McKinney has grown into one of the state’s leading receivers. His 1,221 yards are sixth-most in Arkansas, and he’s caught 13 touchdowns. … Pulaski Academy’s Josh Cady is tied for third in the state in interceptions (5). … The Bruins and Panthers both tout top-10 scoring offenses. Pulaski leads the state in points per game (54.9), while Greenbrier’s 43.1 points per game are eighth-most.

In a bout of top-seeded teams, Pulaski Academy travels to undefeated Greenbrier tonight for a chance at a Class 5A championship-game appearance. It's the first time in Greenbrier Coach Randy Tribble's 14-year tenure that his Panthers will square off with the Bruins.

"I've watched them some and tried to study them a little bit, but this is the first time I've delved into it at this level, and they're just a great bunch of athletes," Tribble said. "[They] have an awesome system that they execute, on both sides of the ball, and just everything; the no punting, onside kicking. It's quite a challenge, and we're excited about it."

One key facet of the Panthers' game plan appears uncertain, as the status of Greenbrier starting quarterback Cooper Wilcox is unclear.

Wilcox made an Instagram post Saturday, the day following Greenbrier's 14-0 second-round win against Wynne, in which he thanked the program and said, "last night I played my last game as a Greenbrier Panther."

Tribble said prior to an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that he would decline comment in regard to player injuries or individual Greenbrier players. Wilcox also declined to comment Wednesday on his status for the Pulaski Academy game.

Wilcox's absence would be a significant hurdle for the Panthers. The senior is both Greenbrier's leading passer and rusher. In 11 games, he's thrown for 2,135 yards and rushed for another 920. He's averaging 7.3 yards a carry and has thrown 25 touchdown passes to 3 interceptions.

Earlier this month, Tribble said Wilcox's production on the ground is more significant than any other quarterback he's coached, and he also said it's made the Panthers that much better offensively.

"That's a big deal," Tribble said on Nov. 4 "He's been hard for people to stop."

It's unclear, too, who would quarterback the Panthers' offense if Wilcox is unavailable. Sophomores Kaden Brooks and Kane Griffin have both seen playing time under center, though they've combined for just two completions for 37 yards.

Even if Wilcox doesn't suit up, the Panthers aren't completely void of options. They could always lean on their rushing attack that has three other players with 200-plus yards on the ground.

Senior running back Nick Huett isn't far behind Wilcox, with 885 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns in 10 games. Listed at 200 pounds, he's shown he's a physical runner. Sophomore Elijah Weaver has generated 469 yards on 43 carries, and senior Dawson Spencer has 281 yards.

Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said Wednesday that this Greenbrier team reminds him of the White Hall and Harrison teams the Bruins played earlier this year.

The Bruins and Bulldogs played an evenly matched first half, which ended in a 21-21 tie, before Pulaski Academy charged ahead for a 63-28 win. The Goblins appeared a bigger challenge for the Bruins, as they beat Harrison 36-21 in the first round of the playoffs for their closest victory this season.

The Goblins also held Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser -- the state's leading passer -- to a season-low 241 yards.

"That's going to be interesting to see how we handle something like that, on the flip side or on opposite side of how we do things now," Lucas said.