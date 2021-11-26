Rogers hosts Christmas Pic Passport Giveaway

ROGERS -- The city is celebrating Christmas with its second annual Christmas Pic Passport Giveaway.

Residents and visitors are invited to take selfies or group photos at eight holiday-decorated locations around downtown Rogers. Participants who complete the passport will receive their choice of a Rogers winter beanie or a Rogers long sleeve shirt, while supplies last.

To win, pictures must be posted to social media using the hashtag #RogersARChristmas.

Social media posts can be shown and gifts received at either City Hall or the Rogers Historical Museum. City Hall hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Photo locations:

• Christmas picture frame at City Hall, 201 W. Chestnut St.

• A favorite store window display anywhere downtown

• Christmas gifts at Walnut and First streets

• Big Christmas tree or wreath at Elm and First streets

• Frisco Pelt Sculpture at Poplar and First streets

• Santa's Sleigh at Poplar and Second streets

• Rogers Historical Museum and letters to Santa at 313 S. Second St.

• Caboose or butterfly garden at Cherry and First streets