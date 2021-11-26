High school basketball roundups

Rumble on the Ridge

at Forrest City

FORREST CITY 59, PARAGOULD 53

The host team outscored its counterparts 31-25 over the final two quarters to move within a game of the tournament finals.

Kesean Washington scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Forrest City (2-0), which will face Marion today in one semifinal. Melvin Shaw had 12 points and Mykeon White had eight of his 10 points during a key third quarter for the Mustangs.

Isaiah Jackson tallied a game-high 28 points for Paragould (3-1), which was locked in a 28-28 tie at halftime. Caleb Jiles and Ashton Oakes each added eight points.

MARION 64, MEMPHIS RIDGEWAY 23

Jayden Forrest had 22 points and Ryan Forrest knocked in 13 points as Marion (1-1) had little trouble in the first round. Jalen White chipped in with eight points for the Patriots, who held a 36-11 lead at halftime.

Curtis Wooten, Cam Lewis and Jaden Pride all scored five points apiece for Ridgeway (0-1).

ARLINGTON, TENN. 56, LITTLE ROCK HALL 37

Karl Burroughs and V.J. Simmons both scored 12 points to send Arlington, Tenn. (2-0) to the semifinals against Blytheville. Andrew Ellis also scored 11 points for the Tigers, who led 29-27 at halftime and held Hall (0-2) to just four points in the final eight minutes.

Heden Singleton had 14 points and Xavier Simpson finished with nine points for the Warriors. Ty'Shawn Pye followed with eight points.

BLYTHEVILLE 44, MARIANNA 15

Camron Jones turned in 15 points for Blytheville (2-0), which dominated in the opening round. Rashaud Marshall scored 10 points and Shemar Marshall tacked on nine points for the Chickasaws, who limited their opponents to just one field goal and four points total in the first half.

The loss stopped a two-game winning streak for Marianna (2-2), which got six points from Edward Winfrey.