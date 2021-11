1. The "Red Planet."

2. A silver liquid metal element that is used in thermometers.

3. The second planet from the sun.

4. In 1997, this princess died from injuries in a car crash.

5. The sea personified.

6. The -------- Awards are the Canadian equivalent of the U.S. Grammy Awards.

7. Plants considered as a group.

8. An American manufacturer of athletic shoes and apparel.

9. Hell, or the underworld.

ANSWERS:

1. Mars

2. Mercury

3. Venus

4. Diana

5. Neptune

6. Juno

7. Flora

8. Nike

9. Hades