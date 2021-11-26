UAPB men's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Pacific

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Alex G. Spanos Center, Stockton, Calif.

RECORDS UAPB 0-6; Pacific 3-3

SERIES Pacific leads 1-0

TV WCC Network

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Pacific

63.5;Points for;69.0

85.8;Points against;65.2

-14.0;Rebound margin;3.7

1.0;Turnover margin;-1.0

36.9;FG pct.;44.9

26.1;3-pt pct.;35.1

75.6;FT pct.;65.3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;12.8;2.2

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;16.5;2.2

G Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;8.3;9.2

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;13.0;5.2

F Travonta Doolittle;3.0;0.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (0-6 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Pacific

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Luke Avdalovic, 6-5, Jr.;11.5;2.8

G Pierre Crockrell, 6-0, Jr.;7.7;3.2

F Alphonso Anderson, 6-6, Sr.;10.8;7.5

F Jeremiah Bailey, 6-6, Sr.;12.8;5.7

F Sam Freeman, 6-10, So.;6.8;3.2

COACH Leonard Perry (3-3 in his first season at Pacific and 51-100 in six seasons overall)

CHALK TALK The teams met in 2017 in Stockton, Calif., with Pacific holding on for a 78-69 victory after leading by 21 points at halftime. ... The Golden Lions have 47 assists on their 134 made field goals. ... UAPB senior guard Shawn Williams ranks eighth in the country in three-point attempts with 56. ... Pacific had seven players finish with at least six points in its 74-58 victory over Chicago State on Monday.

– Erick Taylor