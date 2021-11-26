UAPB women's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern Mississippi

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 0-3; Southern Miss 3-1

SERIES Southern Miss leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Southern Miss

58.7;Points for;68.5

78.0;Points against;63.5

-2.6;Rebound margin;2.5

-3.4;Turnover margin;3.3

35.2;FG pct.;42.1

30.4;3-pt pct.;27.3

69.4;FT pct.;61.7

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Khadijan Brown, 6-3, Sr.;17.0;9.0

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;12.0;3.0

G Tyeisha Juhan, 5-10, Sr.;6.3;5.7

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;9.7;3.3

G Bryana Langford, 5-9, Sr.;2.3;1.0

COACH Dawn Thornton (10-43 in 3rd season at UAPB)

SOUTHERN MISS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Melyia Grayson, 6-3, So.;11.8;8.8

F Destiny Smith, 5-11, Sr.;3.5;2.3

G Domonique Davis, 5-6, Jr.;17.5;5.8

G Brikayla Gray, 5-8, So.;8.5;6.0

G Daishal Almond, 5-9, Sr.;4.0;1.7

COACH Joye Lee-McNelis (266-240 in 18th season at Southern Mississippi and 495-396 in 32 seasons overall)

CHALK TALK Southern Miss beat UAPB 52-38 when the teams last played (2004) in Biloxi, Miss. ... The Lady Golden Eagles' lone loss was to Alabama, 86-54 (Nov. 17). ... UAPB hasn't played since losing to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Nov. 16. ... Southern Miss ranks 294th in the nation in free-throw percentage. ... UAPB will also play Southeast Missouri on Saturday during the Southern Miss Tournament.

– Erick Taylor