The world in brief: Video of fatal police shooting released

Video of fatal police shooting released

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police on Wednesday released video of officers shooting a knife-wielding man who charged at them in a residential hotel.

Ajmal Amani, 41, was shot Friday morning in the narrow corridor of the building on South of Market after threatening several people with a large kitchen knife. He was shot in the stomach and leg, and died at a hospital.

Amani was a former Afghan interpreter for U.S. special forces who had been shot several times during more than five years of service and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, his former lawyer, his case manager and a property manager told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Amani was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in 2019 for slashing a city park ranger with a box cutter who said he appeared to be in an "altered mental state."

Amani was ordered to undergo mental health diversion, which he completed this year and was living in a city-rented room at the residential hotel.

Ignore 'lunatic fringe' email stirs outcry

CLAYTON, Mo. -- An email in which a suburban St. Louis public health official urged staff members to ignore the "lunatic fringe" as they work to combat the covid-19 virus is sparking outrage from some elected officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Faisal Khan, the acting St. Louis County health director, also used Tuesday's email to encourage health workers to continue to take precautions ahead of an expected rise in cases after holiday gatherings.

"Please," he wrote, "ignore the lunatic fringe that exists in every society. They were there one hundred years ago and will likely be around 100 years in the future. They are irrelevant fools."

By Wednesday, Khan's email was circulated online by critics of public health measures, including some of the people who have appeared at County Council meetings in recent weeks to oppose a county requirement that people wear masks in public and on public transit. The mask order is currently under a legal challenge.

Councilman Tim Fitch, a Republican who has voted against mask requirements, forwarded the Khan email to news media Wednesday after a health department employee sent it to him. Other employees, he said, had called him to say it was "inappropriate." He told department staffers that he was "stunned" by Khan's email. And Council Chairwoman Rita Days said Khan's email was "irresponsible."

Neither Khan nor a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health responded to requests for comment by the Post-Dispatch.

Tribe's gambling-case stay bid rejected

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A federal district judge rejected a stay requested by the Seminole Tribe of Florida late Wednesday after an earlier ruling blocked the tribe's deal with the state to expand gambling and online sports betting statewide.

Attorneys for the Seminoles argued that the tribe would lose significant revenue from online sports betting, saying some of the money would be used to fund tribe programs. But U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected the request, saying the tribe hadn't shown that it would be irreparably harmed if a stay were not granted.

However, the Sun Sentinel reported Thursday that the Hard Rock Sportsbook app was still operating and accepting bets. The app began accepting bets Nov. 1.

In a ruling late Monday, Friedrich found that the multibillion-dollar agreement between the state and tribe allowing online betting violated a federal rule that requires a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering. The lawsuit, filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida, challenged the approval of the agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

The state and tribe had argued that because the computer servers processing the bets would be on tribal lands, bettors could wager from their phones or kiosks at race tracks and non-Indian casinos anywhere in the state and meet the federal standard.

Removed murals find home at college

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two courthouse murals that were taken down last month in Columbia amid concerns that they depict an attempted lynching, a white man pointing a gun at an American Indian man and enslaved people building the courthouse have a new home.

The murals are headed to the private Columbia College, where Sidney Larson, the late artist who painted the murals, taught for more than 50 years, The Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

The murals will be stored at the college until an exhibit can appropriately highlight the educational and historical purpose of the artwork, college President David Russell wrote in a letter last week to Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill.

Opponents of the murals have argued that the subject matter has no place in a courthouse because of its scenes of extrajudicial punishment. Those who argued in favor of keeping the murals said the depictions represent county history, however negative, and should be presented with more context.



