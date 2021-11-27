'21 all that matters for Bisons, Bearcats

SEARCY -- There is no disputing the past between Harding and Northwest Missouri State on the football field

The teams will meet for fourth time today -- all the previous meetings occurring in the NCAA Division II playoffs -- and Northwest Missouri State holds a 3-0 edge over Harding.

The Bearcats have outscored the Bisons 77-6, winning 35-0 in 2012 and 2016 and 7-6 in 2019, the last time the teams met.

Everybody agrees on the facts, but there is a slight difference of opinion as to how relevant past performance will be when the teams meet at Harding's First Security Stadium at 1 p.m. today.

Harding Coach Paul Simmons, for his part, can point to the fact that all three of those games were held on the road in Maryville, Mo., and this one is at home, where the Bisons are 2-0 in the playoffs.

Simmons also can point out that the 2019 game, the only one in which he was the head coach, came down to a missed two-point conversion in the final minute.

"What happened in 2012 and 2016 has zero to do with this ballgame," Simmons said. "I can promise you this group expects to win. In 2019 we had a lot of things go wrong and still had a chance to win in the last minute."

Northwest Missouri State Coach Rich Wright is on board with Simmons' interpretation of the 2012 and 2016 35-0 shutout wins, but he goes a step farther.

"I'll be honest with you," Wright said. "I don't think any of the three games are relevant.

"It's been two years since we played college football. We're a different football team. They're a different football team."

Wright said he believes both teams are better, especially on offense, than they were in 2019.

"I'm not a big proponent of looking back historically to find nuggets," Wright said. "Every team is unique."

Wright said the Bisons are better on offense because of the addition of speedy slot backs Omar Sinclair (90-821, 5 TDs) and Jhalen Spicer (47-505, 6) to a foundation already filled by fifth-year seniors Cole Chancey at fullback and Preston Paden at quarterback.

"The biggest difference to me is the wings are more explosive," Wright said of Sinclair and Spicer, "and the offensive line is more physical. They're always physical, but I just think they're a little better up front.

"And you take two kids that have been in the program forever -- the quarterback and the fullback. Kids grow and mature."

As much as Harding has improved, Wright said, so has Northwest Missouri State.

The Bearcats are more explosive on offense, with the addition of senior transfer tailback Al McKeller and the blossoming of quarterback Mike Hohensee (2,162 passing, 20 TDs, 258 rushing, 8 TDs) has given more balance to the Bearcats.

"We're a heck of a lot better offensively than we were in 2019," Wright said.

Simmons said there is no question Northwest Missouri State is potent on offense as well as it is on defense.

"This will be the best offense we've seen this year," Simmons said.

It also may be the best defense Harding has faced.

The Bearcats bring Division II's top-ranked rush defense (40.4 yards per game) to face the division's top-ranked rushing offense (402.2 yards per game).

Simmons said the Bearcats are bigger and longer on defense than Washburn, and Wright said the Bearcats can not allow the Bisons to dominate the game as they did against the Ichabods, running the ball 90 times and holding it for nearly 48 of the game's 60 minutes.

"The biggest thing is going to be the line of scrimmage," Wright said. "It's just about getting them off schedule.

"Too many coaches worry about where you are on third down. To me, it's where you are on first and second down. Which sets it all up.

"The thing mentally that you have to understand is you have to match their physicality up front.

"If you've never defended this, it's just a different animal. You have to treat it as such."

Simmons said he believes without a question that this is the best offense Harding will put up against Northwest Missouri State, and said he thinks playing at home and not having to travel over Thanksgiving is another advantage.

The smash-mouth style will remain.

"It will be a physical war," Simmons said. "The winner of the game will have a lot to do with who's willing to get their nose bloodied and come back for more."

Today's game

Northwest Missouri State at Harding

WHAT NCAA Division II playoffs

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

TICKETS $15 for home reserved seating, $10 for home general admission and $5 for home students. Visitor general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Ticket booth opens at 11 a.m.

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (11-1, Great American Conference); Northwest Missouri State (10-1, Mid-American Athletic Association)

COACHES Paul Simmons (41-10 in 4 seasons at Harding); Rich Wright (41-9 in 4 seasons at Northwest Missouri State)

SERIES Northwest Missouri State leads 3-0

LAST MEETING Northwest Missouri State def. Harding 7-6 in 2019

LAST WEEK Harding def. Washburn 30-14; Northwest Missouri State def. Central Washington 50-21

ON OFFENSE

NW MISSOURI ST.VS.HARDING

(11) 232.5RUSHING402.2 (1)

(41) 250.6PASSING36.3 (163)

(6) 483.1TOTAL438.9 (25)

(13) 38.6SCORING42.8 (5)

(4) 34.12TIME OF POSS.36:49 (1)

ON DEFENSE

NW MISSOURI ST.VS.HARDING

(1) 40.4RUSHING69.3 (3)

(17) 161.5PASSING186.4 (43)

(2) 201.8TOTAL250.3 (10)

(2) 10.2SCORING11.6 (3)

(33) 7.3TFL4.7 (136)

NOTEWORTHY Harding and Northwest Missouri are tied at No. 1 in Division with third-down conversion rates of 57.4 percent. Harding was 3 of 4 on 4th down last week against Washburn, and the Bisons 14 of 20 on fourth-down attempts for the season. ... Harding has outscored its opponents 513-139 for an average winning margin of 31.2 points; Northwest Missouri has outscored foes 425-112, an average winning margin of 28.4. Harding is hosting its second consecutive home playoff game after playing 8 in a row on the road. Harding has won 10 consecutive games and a school-record 14 in a row at home.

Northwest Missouri State (10-1)

DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT

Sep 2;at Fort Hays State;W 15-7

Sep 9;Lincoln;Canceled

Sep 18;at Central Missouri; W 47-7

Sep 25;Central Oklahoma;W 38-0

Oct 2; at Missouri Western;W 30-7

Oct 9;Pittsburg State;W 20-19

Oct 16;at Washburn;L 17-16

Oct. 23;at NE Oklahoma;W 59-7

Oct. 30;Neb.-Kearney;W 66-13

Nov. 6;at Missouri Southern;W 49-7

Nov. 13;Emporia State;W 35-7

Nov. 20;Central Washington;W 50-21

Harding (11-1)

DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT

Sept. 4;East Central (Okla.);W 28-0

Sept. 11;at Southeastern Okla.;L 32-31

Sept. 18; at Southern Arkansas;W 37-6

Sept. 25;Ouachita Baptist;W 38-21

Oct. 2;at Oklahoma Baptist;W 31-7

Oct. 9;Southern Nazarene;W 49-10

Oct. 16;at Henderson State;W 46-21

Oct. 23;Arkansas-Monticello;W 64-7

Oct. 30;at Northwestern Oklahoma;W 73-14

Nov. 6;Southwestern Oklahoma;W 55-7

Nov. 13;at Arkansas Tech;W 31-0

Nov. 20;Washburn;W 30-14