ARKADELPHIA 49, CROSSETT 21

CROSSETT -- Arkadelphia (10-3) handily took care of Crossett (9-4), outscoring the Eagles 28-7 in the first half in the easy victory.

The Badger defense held the Eagles to 0 rushing yards in the first half and 13 for the entire game.

Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten finished 17-of-25 passing for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added another score on the ground, as well as 112 rushing yards. Jaishon Davis had another efficient night rushing, going for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns.