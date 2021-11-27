Arkansas covid hospitalizations hit 1-month high; state reports 507 new cases

The state recorded 507 new cases Saturday, 204 more than Friday but 167 fewer than the previous Saturday, Nov. 20.
Vaccine distribution also took a dip because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The state recorded 5,361 additional shots administered in the 24-hour period ending Saturday. In contrast, 14,849 shots were administered in a 24-hour period as of Nov. 20, the largest number of any day in the past month.
Arkansas has recorded 527,213 covid-19 cases since March 2020, and 5,893 cases are currently considered infectious, according to Health Department data.
So far, 8,653 people throughout the state have died of covid-19 since March 2020, including one death recorded Saturday.
More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.