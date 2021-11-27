Arkansas covid hospitalizations hit 1-month high; state reports 507 new cases

The number of people reported hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 jumped by 20 on Saturday to a one-month high of 354, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Of those, 161 were in intensive care, according to the data. The number of those patients on ventilators rose by two on Saturday for a total of 68.

The state recorded 507 new cases Saturday, 204 more than Friday but 167 fewer than the previous Saturday, Nov. 20.

Vaccine distribution also took a dip because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The state recorded 5,361 additional shots administered in the 24-hour period ending Saturday. In contrast, 14,849 shots were administered in a 24-hour period as of Nov. 20, the largest number of any day in the past month.

Arkansas has recorded 527,213 covid-19 cases since March 2020, and 5,893 cases are currently considered infectious, according to Health Department data.

So far, 8,653 people throughout the state have died of covid-19 since March 2020, including one death recorded Saturday.

