Little Rock, circa 1955: This view of Main Street is a couple of blocks south of a view shown Friday. M.M. Cohn is to the left, vacant today. Just beyond the ground floor of the Boyle Building is Baker's Shoes. Kempner's is down the street on the left, a parking lot today. Haverty's Furniture is down the street, with Stifft's Jewelry and Butler's Shoes to the right, now state office space. Card courtesy of Bill Moll of Stuttgart.

