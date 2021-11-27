Arkansas State women at Oral Roberts

WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Mabee Center, Tulsa
RECORDS ASU 4-2; Oral Roberts 0-4
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET Oral Roberts Sports Network
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.36.5
G Keya Patton, 5-8, Jr.13.84.0
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.00.8
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.11.79.0
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.11.86.0
COACH Matt Daniel (24-33 in third season at ASU and 167-168 overall)
Oral Roberts
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Keni Jo Lippe, 5-9, Sr.11.53.3
G Hannah Cooper, 5-7, Jr.9.04.5
F Tirzah Moore, 6-0, Fr.7.33.8
C Katie Scott, 6-3, So.3.82.5
F Faith Paramore, 6-0, So.4.36.0
COACH Misti Cussen (130-141 in 10th season at Oral Roberts overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUOral Roberts
84.5Points for59.0
72.2Points against76.5
-0.5Rebound margin-2.0
7.2Turnover margin-5.0
41.8FG pct.35.4
31.03-pt pct.28.4
71.1FT pct.65.1
CHALK TALK Oral Roberts has lost 12 consecutive games dating to Feb. 5. ... Trinitee Jackson logged double-digit rebounds against ASU's last two Division I foes, marking the first time a Red Wolf has had back-to-back games with at least 15 rebounds since 2004-05. ... Freshman Jade Upshaw will be playing less than 30 minutes from home -- she was named an All-World honoree by the Tulsa World while starring for Kellyville High School.
-- Mitchell Gladstone