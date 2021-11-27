Arkansas State women at Oral Roberts

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Mabee Center, Tulsa

RECORDS ASU 4-2; Oral Roberts 0-4

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET Oral Roberts Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.36.5

G Keya Patton, 5-8, Jr.13.84.0

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.00.8

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.11.79.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.11.86.0

COACH Matt Daniel (24-33 in third season at ASU and 167-168 overall)

Oral Roberts

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Keni Jo Lippe, 5-9, Sr.11.53.3

G Hannah Cooper, 5-7, Jr.9.04.5

F Tirzah Moore, 6-0, Fr.7.33.8

C Katie Scott, 6-3, So.3.82.5

F Faith Paramore, 6-0, So.4.36.0

COACH Misti Cussen (130-141 in 10th season at Oral Roberts overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUOral Roberts

84.5Points for59.0

72.2Points against76.5

-0.5Rebound margin-2.0

7.2Turnover margin-5.0

41.8FG pct.35.4

31.03-pt pct.28.4

71.1FT pct.65.1

CHALK TALK Oral Roberts has lost 12 consecutive games dating to Feb. 5. ... Trinitee Jackson logged double-digit rebounds against ASU's last two Division I foes, marking the first time a Red Wolf has had back-to-back games with at least 15 rebounds since 2004-05. ... Freshman Jade Upshaw will be playing less than 30 minutes from home -- she was named an All-World honoree by the Tulsa World while starring for Kellyville High School.

-- Mitchell Gladstone