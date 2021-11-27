Benton County sheriff's deputy dies of covid-19





ROGERS -- Joshua Pierson, a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, died Thursday after a battle with covid-19, according to a GoFundMe post.

"With great sadness we wanted to let everyone know my brother lost his fight to covid this morning and joined my momma and his lord and savior at 7:48 a.m. He will be greatly missed," the post from his sister stated.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford confirmed Pierson's covid-related death Friday. Pierson, 39, was from Rogers, Oxford said.

Pierson died at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Oxford said. It was the 326th covid-related death in the county this year, he said.

Pierson had worked at the Sheriff's Office since 2012, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. He was assigned to the Judicial Division and worked security at the County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville.

The GoFundMe page had raised $3,945 toward a goal of $5,000 as of Friday morning.

Pierson is at least the second law enforcement officer in as many months from the county to die of covid-19. Officer Christopher Cummins of the Bella Vista Police Department died at the age of 38 on Oct. 23.



