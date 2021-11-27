Child dies of covid-associated illness





A northern Virginia child was the first in the state to die of an inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19, state health officials said Friday.

The child, who was between the ages of 10 to 19 years old, lived in the Prince William health district, which includes Prince William County as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

More than 5,526 cases of the rare but serious illness -- which is known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- had been reported nationwide as of Nov. 1. Just 48 of those patients have died.

Virginia health data shows 111 cases of the illness have been reported within the state. Maryland has reported between 100 and 149 cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the District of Columbia has reported between 25 and 49.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The syndrome appears to have some similarities with Kawasaki disease and can cause problems with a child's heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Symptoms include ongoing fever and stomach pain, throwing up and lightheadedness.

"We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child," Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement.

He urged families to get vaccinated if they have not done so already and to wear masks during the holiday season.







