Christmas parade, home-decorating contest set in Decatur

DECATUR -- "Let it Snow!" is the theme of this year's Decatur Christmas parade sponsored by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

Prizes will be awarded to the most creative floats that best represent the "Let it Snow!" theme. The chamber is requiring that all floats incorporate the theme into their design this year.

A monetary prize will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners.

Line up for this year's event is at 5:30 p.m. at the car wash on the corner of Third Street and Arkansas 59 in Decatur.

The Chamber is also sponsoring the Decatur house-decorating contest for those who want to give Santa Claus a set of landing lights to follow for his sleigh and eight tiny reindeer.

The contest runs from Wednesday through Dec. 12, with the judging by the Decatur Historical Commission members taking place Dec. 10-13. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.

All entries must reside within the Decatur city limits.

Prizes for the first- and second-place winners include cash and a pair of tickets on the Arkansas Missouri Railroad excursion train from Springdale to Van Buren.

For more information, call 479-752-3912.