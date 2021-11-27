CLARENDON 35,

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 22

CLARENDON -- Clarendon (8-2) survived a comeback bid to make it to next Friday's Class 2A semifinals.

Clarendon jumped out to a 21-6 lead on East Poinsett County (5-6) after one quarter, but the Warriors managed to climb back and make it a 27-22 game at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, an 8-yard touchdown run from University of Arkansas commit Quincey McAdoo and ensuing two-point conversion put the Lions up 35-22.

McAdoo finished with two touchdowns.