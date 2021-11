College football scores and schedule

All times Central

NCAA FBS

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MIDWEST

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled

THURSDAY'S GAMES

SOUTH

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 21

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 40, San Jose St. 9

FRIDAY'S GAMES

SOUTH

Ala.-Birmingham 42, UTEP 25

Cent. Florida 17, South Florida 13

Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13

Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21, OT

NC State 34, North Carolina 30

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Iowa St. 48, TCU 14

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 34, Missouri 17

Texas 22, Kansas St. 17

FAR WEST

Air Force 48, UNLV 14

San Diego St. 27, Boise St. 16

Utah St. 35, New Mexico 10

Utah 28, Colorado 13

Washington St. 40, Washington 13

TODAY'S GAMES

EAST

Navy (2-8) at Temple (3-8), 11 a.m.

Wake Forest (9-2) at Boston College (6-5), 11 a.m.

Houston (10-1) at Connecticut (1-10), 11 a.m.

Maryland (5-6) at Rutgers (5-6), 11 a.m.

W. Kentucky (7-4) at Marshall (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (9-2) at Syracuse (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Army (7-3) at Liberty (7-4), 11 a.m.

Georgia (11-0) at Georgia Tech (3-8), 11 a.m.

Florida St. (5-6) at Florida (5-6), 11 a.m.

Miami (6-5) at Duke (3-8), 11:30 a.m.

UNC-Charlotte (5-6) at Old Dominion (5-6), 1 p.m.

Troy (5-6) at Georgia St. (6-5), 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern (3-8) at Appalachian St. (9-2), 1:30 p.m.

Florida International (1-10) at Southern Miss. (2-9), 2 p.m.

Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (6-5), 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-9) at Tennessee (6-5), 2:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech (5-6) at Virginia (6-5), 2:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (4-7) at Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1), 3 p.m.

Grambling St. (3-7) vs. Southern U. (4-6) at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (5-6) at Florida Atlantic (5-6), 6 p.m.

Texas A&M (8-3) at LSU (5-6), 6 p.m.

Tulane (2-9) at Memphis (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

Clemson (8-3) at South Carolina (6-5), 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky (8-3) at Louisville (6-5), 6:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio St. (10-1) at Michigan (10-1), 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) (6-5) at Kent St. (6-5), 11 a.m.

Akron (2-9) at Toledo (6-5), 11 a.m.

Northwestern (3-8) at Illinois (4-7), 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. (7-4) at Michigan St. (9-2), 2:30 p.m.

Indiana (2-9) at Purdue (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin (8-3) at Minnesota (7-4), 3 p.m.

West Virginia (5-6) at Kansas (2-9), 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech (6-5) at Baylor (9-2), 11 a.m.

Louisiana Tech (3-8) at Rice (3-8), noon

Texas State (3-8) at Arkansas St. (2-9), 1 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio (11-0) at North Texas (5-6), 2 p.m.

Miss. Valley St. (3-7) at Prairie View (7-3), 2 p.m.

Tulsa (5-6) at SMU (8-3), 3 p.m.

Oklahoma (10-1) at Oklahoma St. (10-1), 6:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Hawaii (5-7) at Wyoming (6-5), 2 p.m.

Massachusetts (1-10) at New Mexico St. (1-10), 2 p.m.

Oregon St. (7-4) at Oregon (9-2), 2:30 p.m.

Arizona (1-10) at Arizona St. (7-4), 3 p.m.

Notre Dame (10-1) at Stanford (3-8), 7 p.m.

Nevada (7-4) at Colorado St. (3-8), 8 p.m.

Brigham Young (9-2) at Southern Cal (4-6), 9:30 p.m.

California (4-6) at UCLA (7-4), 9:30 p.m.

NCAA FCS PLAYOFFS

TODAY'S FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Sacred Heart (8-3) at Holy Cross (9-2), 11 a.m.

Davidson (8-2) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 1 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (8-3) at Incarnate Word (9-2), 2 p.m.

UC Davis (8-3) at S. Dakota St. (8-3), 2 p.m.

Tenn.-Martin (9-2) at Missouri St. (8-3), 3 p.m.

N. Iowa (6-5) at E. Washington (9-2), 3 p.m.

S. Illinois (7-4) at South Dakota (7-4), 5 p.m.

Florida A&M (9-2) at SE Louisiana (8-3), 6 p.m.

Winners advance to second round Dec. 4

NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

TODAY'S SECOND-ROUND GAMES

New Haven at Kutztown, noon

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Shepherd, noon

West Georgia at Valdosta St., noon

Newberry at Bowie St., noon

Grand Valley St. at Ferris St., noon

NW Missouri St. at Harding, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney at Angelo St., 1 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Colo. School of Mines, 2 p.m.

Winners advance to quarterfinals Dec. 4