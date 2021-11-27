El Dorado smashes Marion

EL DORADO -- El Dorado Coach Steven Jones pulled no punches when asked about quarterback Sharmon Rester following the Wildcats' 60-27 victory over Marion in the Class 6A semifinals.

"He's the best high school football player in Arkansas," said Jones. "He does everything so well. He's an explosive player who can make all the throws. I'm just glad he's on our team."

It might be hard pressed to find anyone who would disagree after Rester racked up 421 total yards and five touchdowns as El Dorado advanced to its first state final since 2013. El Dorado plays Greenwood on Saturday for the Class 6A title.

In addition to Rester's heroics, El Dorado (10-2) took advantage of four Marion (6-7) special teams miscues to pull away in the semifinals.

Following a Shadarious Plummer 17-yard scoring run, which gave El Dorado a 7-3 lead with 4:05 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats recovered an onside kick. Rester immediately converted into points when he outran the Marion defense for a 46-yard score, and a 14-3 El Dorado advantage.

El Dorado added to its lead when Jyrid Stewart blocked a punt and returned it 16 yards for a score with 2:36 left in the first quarter,

El Dorado opened up a 28-3 advantage early in the second quarter when DeAndra Burns took a jet sweep 7 yards to the end zone.

Marion rallied back when senior quarterback Ben Gerrard (194 yards passing and two TDs) connected with Zion Burnside for a 51-yard score to get the Patriots within 28-10 with 9:55 left before halftime.

The Patriots forced the only El Dorado punt of the game on the ensuing drive. Marion cut El Dorado's lead to 28-13 when Dylan Pieri booted a 31-yard field goal with 4:54 left in the first half.

Rester capped off El Dorado's 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive by running 6 yards to the end zone for a 35-13 lead with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Marion drew within 35-20 when Gerrard found Kaleb Catt for a 42-yard score with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Rester totaled 76 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, the last 3 coming when he beat the Patriots defense to the end zone for a 42-20 advantage with 9:52 remaining.

Trailing 45-20 with 3:52 left in the third quarter, Marion failed to convert on a fake punt. El Dorado took over at the Marion, but after a bad snap and a play for lost yardage pushed the Wildcats back to the Marion 33, Rester lofted a pass to Burns, who outjumped a Marion defender for a touchdown and a 52-20 El Dorado lead.

A safety on a botched punt attempt and a 62-yard touchdown run by Rester pushed the Wildcats' advantage to 60-20 with 1:21 left in the third quarter.

"At this point in the year, the teams that play great special teams win," Jones said. "We made a couple of big plays early, and that was kind of the story of the game."