FORDYCE 30, MAGNET COVE 29

MALVERN -- Dominic Hammond scored on a 13-yard touchdown reception with 27 seconds left to play, and a successful two-point conversion propelled Fordyce (9-3) past Magnet Cove (7-5).

The Redbugs trailed 29-7 in the third quarter before mounting a comeback.

Trey Merritt finished with two rushing touchdowns for Fordyce. Jyrique Walker also had a touchdown run.