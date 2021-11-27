Gunfire in Dumas leaves man dead

Arkansas State Police were called Friday to help Dumas police investigate a homicide that happened early that morning, according to a news release.

Dumas officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. at 103 S. Beech St., where they found Claude Tatum wounded inside a house, according to the release.

Tatum, 39, was taken to an area hospital and died of his injuries just before 2:30 a.m.

Dumas police called in special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to help process the crime scene and assist with the investigation.