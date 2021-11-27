



Happy birthday (Nov. 27): You will quite naturally develop a uniquely attractive offering as you do what pleases you. Your timing is something of a wonder, which is why, on at least three occasions, jaw-dropping, unlikely good luck falls right into your open hands. Working for a cause, you'll be surrounded by like minds — a noble crew.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're a cheerful, animated version of yourself and you don't have to work on being this way. Love draws out your every joyful movement. Take your time with people. Delight in the moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're not looking for a deal in which the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. You're looking for a deal that's all advantages. As unreasonable as this sounds, it's also entirely possible, so why settle?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't like to have to depend on people but sharing even the smallest need will be a blessing. Let down your guard and you'll be well taken care of. Trust builds connections.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today's events will show you just how far you've come. If they would have unfolded a year ago, you'd have been thrown for a loop. Now you handle things like a boss.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's more than one way to break the ice. You can do it with a melting warmth, a crackling wit or an assertive confidence. One way or another, you'll get it done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You won't regret building your day around the needs of your loved ones or the demands of a project. This temporary need, however small, is a golden opportunity for bonding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You learned long ago that the harder a person tries to make a good impression, the worse the impression will be. You're feeling relaxed and will form bonds effortlessly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Because people feel free to express a genuine side of themselves around you, they keep coming back. You learn more about the human condition from listening to people than any other way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Theoretical love won't do. You need a love that's demonstrated, or is it even real? You'll get the answer to your love questions in actions taken on your behalf.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you stop and think about it, you've become what you envisioned, you embody what you once envied, you live what was once a fantasy. There's little time to congratulate yourself. You're onto the new quest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Out of respect, you follow the rules of a community, both implied and explicit. You drive the speed limit through other people's neighborhoods both actually and metaphorically.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unless it's your job, it won't pay to correct anyone. Graciously overlook today's mistakes and next time you can instruct preemptively if necessary. The best way is to lead by example.

INDUSTRIOUS VIRGO MOON

The industrious Virgo moon has a conflict with Mercury and carries the same grievance over to the sun. It’s a classic case of talk being cheap and the realities of action being so often different from what spectators can know. Action will be its own reward. Commenting on the action will be somehow diminishing.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My birthday is April 11, an Aries, and my boyfriend is an Aquarius, January 31st. I hope you’ll shed light into the never-ending doubts I have about this relationship. We’re on our eighth month together. Well, actually not together … he’s in another country. I just wonder if there is a future waiting for an Aries and an Aquarius. He claims he loves me, but I don’t know if he really knows what he is saying. Are Aquarians like this? And are Aries really always full of doubt about our partners?”

A: Your doubts are well-founded. A steamy correspondence over the internet does not a relationship make. Generally, I think Aries and Aquarius can have a wonderful relationship. But they are not the signs I’d pick to have an international long-distance relationship. As long as you are far away, Aquarius is free to love the idea of you. At eight months, it’s time to get real with yourself. The only way to enjoy this relationship is to keep it in its proper category — a fun diversion, when what you want is a love you can reach out and touch in real life.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The course of rock and roll was forever altered by the licks of Jimi Hendrix. A tragic childhood led Hendrix to quest for freedom, personal expression and artistic liberation through his love affair with electric guitar. Hendrix was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were in the passionate and adventurous fire sign of Sagittarius. “Excuse me while I kiss the sky.” — Jimi Hendrix



