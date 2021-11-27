Hospital to host pediatric vaccine clinic in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Ozarks Community Hospital is hosting a Pfizer pediatric vaccine clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. This clinic will be for children, ages 5 to 11 only.

Anyone interested in reserving a time slot for their child to be vaccinated at this clinic must call the hospital at 479-344-6418. Only 60 spots are available at the clinic, so calls should be made as soon as possible. Those receiving the vaccine on Nov. 30 will receive their second dose on Dec. 21 at the hospital, 1101 Jackson St. S.W. in Gravette.

The pediatric clinic will be a kid-friendly event, according to Amanda Gittlein, community outreach program director at OCH. Games, a movie and refreshments will be provided in an effort to provide a pleasant environment both before and after receiving the vaccine, so children are not afraid of coming to the hospital in the future. Each child will also receive a goody bag to take home, Gittlein said.