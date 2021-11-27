I-630 overpass work will require overnight lane closings through December

Work on the Interstate 630 bridges over South University Avenue in Little Rock will require alternating overnight lane closings through December, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will alternately close the northbound lanes of South University Avenue at the I-630 overpass nightly from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights beginning Sunday, weather permitting.

The work is estimated to last for four weeks, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.