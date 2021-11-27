In the house

• The University of Arkansas hosted approximately 45 recruits on unofficial visits Friday afternoon for the Missouri game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:
OL Markis Deal, 6-6, 295, Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest
COMMENT 2023 ESPN 4-star prospect with family in NWA
DL Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, Fort Worth Nolan
COMMENT 2023 4-star made his fourth trip to The Hill since June
OL Charles Jagusah, 6-6, 297, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman
COMMENT Top 2023 target for the Hogs
DL Xadavien Sims, 6-4, 245, Denison, Texas
COMMENT Arkansas first to offer the 2024 prospect
DE Chandavian Bradley, 6-5, 210, Platte City, Mo.
COMMENT ESPN 4-star prospect in 2023 class
TE Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.
COMMENT 2023 Hog commit is an ESPN 4-star prospect
OLB Ethan Joseph, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta (Ga.) King's Ridge Christian
COMMENT 2022 prospect committed to Air Force