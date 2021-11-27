In the house

• The University of Arkansas hosted approximately 45 recruits on unofficial visits Friday afternoon for the Missouri game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

OL Markis Deal, 6-6, 295, Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest

COMMENT 2023 ESPN 4-star prospect with family in NWA

DL Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, Fort Worth Nolan

COMMENT 2023 4-star made his fourth trip to The Hill since June

OL Charles Jagusah, 6-6, 297, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

COMMENT Top 2023 target for the Hogs

DL Xadavien Sims, 6-4, 245, Denison, Texas

COMMENT Arkansas first to offer the 2024 prospect

DE Chandavian Bradley, 6-5, 210, Platte City, Mo.

COMMENT ESPN 4-star prospect in 2023 class

TE Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

COMMENT 2023 Hog commit is an ESPN 4-star prospect

OLB Ethan Joseph, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta (Ga.) King's Ridge Christian

COMMENT 2022 prospect committed to Air Force