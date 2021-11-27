Lady Lions notch first victory

Four University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball players reached double figures, and the Lady Lions outscored the University of Southern Mississippi 25-10 in the fourth quarter en route to their first win of the season, 76-57, Friday at the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.

UAPB (1-3) played its first game in 10 days and will go for a second straight win in Hattiesburg today against Southeast Missouri State University. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Lady Lions shot 72.7% from the floor (8 for 11) in the first 10 minutes and went into halftime tied with the Lady Eagles (3-2) at 30-all. Sade Hudson, a senior transfer from the University of Tennessee at Martin, finished with 21 points, making 5 of 9 from the floor and 9 of 10 at the free throw line.

Texas A&M University transfer Zaay Green added 17 points and 9 rebounds, while fifth-year player Khadijah Brown added 16 points and 10 rebounds and graduate student Joyce Kennerson netted 10 points for the Lady Lions.

UAPB shot 40% from 3-point range, with Green making 3 of 7 and Hudson and Kennerson 2 of 4 apiece.

UAPB turned to its post players to open the fourth quarter with 6 unanswered points, expanding its lead to 57-47 with 8:21 remaining. From there, Southern Miss never pulled within 6 points.

Southern Miss went through a scoring slump in the final 10 minutes and made 5 of 19 from the floor, including a 0-for-6 clip from the arc. The Lady Eagles finished 25 of 66 (37.9%), 4 of 16 (25%) from 3-point range, and made 3 of 6 free throws.

Domonique Davis finished with 16 points and 6 assists, and Kelsey Jones had 11 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

Following today's game, UAPB will return home to host Arkansas Baptist College for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff Monday.

The UAPB men's team played at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., late Friday and will host Arkansas Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Monday.