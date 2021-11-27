Last-second shot shocks Jayhawks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Mustapha Amzil's lone basket of the game was a memorable one.

Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on Friday.

Kansas' David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith's layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

"It was great," Amzil said. "I had to watch the ball bounce in and down. It's hard to describe. It's surreal. It's a great feeling."

It was Amzil's only shot from the field. He also went 2 for 4 at the free-throw line.

"Obviously great presence of mind by Mustapha to know the clock and give us a chance," Dayton Coach Anthony Grant said. "We're grateful the shot fell."

Kansas Coach Bill Self said after McCormack's block it was "good fortune, bad fortune."

"The bottom line is, we didn't execute when we needed to," Self said. "It was a heck of a shot. They deserved it."

After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.

Ochai Agbaji scored four of his 21 points during a late 6-0 run, helping Kansas take a 73-70 advantage with just over a minute remaining.

Dayton (3-3) had five players score 10 or more points. DaRon Holmes II had 16 points, and Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver both added 14.

In other Top 25 men's games Friday, James Akinjo scored 15 points and No. 6 Baylor blew the game open after halftime to beat Michigan State 75-58 for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship in Paradise Island, Bahamas. The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break. But they began to take control in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bears (7-0) used an 8-0 run to stretch out to a double-digit lead and never let Michigan State within single digits again. ... Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and No. 9 Purdue pounded Omaha 97-40. The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first first since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter's tenure. ... TyTy Washington scored 14 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky over North Florida 86-52 in Lexington, Ky. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (5-1). ... Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama (5-1). ... Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 38 points to lead No. 14 Illinois to a hard-fought win over Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 Illinois (4-2) started slowly, trailing the Vaqueros by as many as 12 points in the first half. Timely buckets from Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer helped the Illini go on a 15-5 run to take a one-point lead at the half. Plummer scored 30 points. ... Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt and No. 15 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 80-69. Olivia Nkamhoua led Tennessee (4-1) with 18 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and five steals. John Fulkerson scored 14 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 13. ... Jabari Smith scored 22 points and No. 19 Auburn beat Syracuse 89-68 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. K.D. Johnson added 15 points for the Tigers (5-1), who went 2-1 in the three-game tournament. ... R.J. Cole scored 26 points and Isaiah Whaley hit two late three-pointers in his return to the lineup, helping No. 22 UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Whaley had 16 points for the Huskies (6-1), including a tying three-pointer late in regulation and the go-ahead 3 at the 3:54 mark in OT. He also came up with a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left. ... Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Johnson was the only player to finish in double figure scoring for Xavier (5-1).