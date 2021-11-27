Late three-pointer lifts South Florida

NASSAU, Bahamas -- South Florida Coach Jose Fernandez had total faith that Sydni Harvey would hit the game-winning shot when he drew up the final play in a timeout.

The junior guard hit a three-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left, sending No. 18 South Florida to a 57-54 win over seventh-ranked Stanford in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament on Friday.

"Coach called the play and I hit the shot and we had a couple of defensive stops and that was that," Harvey said. "It was a very exciting game to play in."

With a flight home shortly after the game, Fernandez was going for the victory instead of trying to force overtime.

"We had to catch our flight out of here," Fernandez said laughing.

Led by Harvey's 15 points, South Florida posted its second victory over a top-10 opponent this week and only the third overall for the program.

"It gives us confidence we can hang with anybody in the country," Harvey said.

South Florida's Bethy Mununga matched a career high with 23 rebounds, to go along with six points.

In other Top 25 women's games Friday, Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and blocked three shots, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Elon 79-38 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina had a 16-point lead trimmed to 33-27 early in the third quarter. But the Gamecocks responded with a 16-0 run to put away the Phoenix (4-1) and improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. ... NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat Arizona State 62-52 in the Cancun Challenge. The Bears (5-1) held the Sun Devils (2-4) to 27% shooting through three quarters and then weathered a late surge. Jordan Lewis added 15 points and Queen Egbo scored 11 for Baylor. ... Cate Reese scored 19 points and No. 9 Arizona outlasted DePaul 75-68 in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament. Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half for the Wildcats (6-0), who battled with the Blue Demons through six lead changes and eight ties. ... Keyen Green scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 11-ranked Tennessee broke away from Kansas 68-58 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. Tess Darby scored a career-high 11 for the Lady Vols (5-0) with a career-best 3 three-pointers. Jordan Horston added 14 with 11 rebounds. Horston made four of four free throws in the last 39 seconds. ... Ashley Joens had 27 points and 15 rebounds as No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised past Charlotte 75-59 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from three-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). ... Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:16 and Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA 75-69 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Thall made 7 of 9 from the floor, 5 of 7 from three-point range, and Santoro finished with 14 points. Katie Shumate added 17 points, Nila Blackford had 11 and Hannah Young scored 10 for Kent State (4-0). ... Jasmine Franklin (Fayetteville) scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and went 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to lead Missouri State past No. 24 Virginia Tech 76-68 at the San Juan Shootout. Abigayle Jackson (Little Rock Central) scored a career-high 18 points and Sydney Wilson had 16 for Missouri State (4-1). ... Kierstan Bell, the nation's leading scorer, poured in a season-high 39 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast past Tennessee Tech 81-69 in the San Juan Shootout. Bell, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was 17-of-31 shooting, making 1 of 5 from three-point range and 4 of 11 from the foul line.