McCRORY 30, DES ARC 18

McCRORY -- A rushing attack that featured three players topping 100 yards helped McCrory (10-1) over Des Arc (10-2).

Latreal Neal led the Jaguars with 118 yards and a touchdown. Cason Campbell ran for 107 yards and scored twice, and Reid Kennon finished with 106 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Kennon recorded eight tackles and intercepted a fourth-quarter pass in the end zone.