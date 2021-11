McGEHEE 38, HOXIE 21

HOXIE -- McGehee (13-0) stormed back to defeat Hoxie (11-1) after falling behind 21-7 in the second quarter.

Tyrique Newman scored three rushing touchdowns for the Owls, including two in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Hoxie quarterback Cade Forrester accounted for three touchdowns, with a pair of 1-yard scoring runs and a 25-yard pass to Xander Ball.