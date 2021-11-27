MOREHEAD STATE 75, ARKANSAS STATE 51

Arkansas State got 15 points from Desi Sills but it was nowhere near enough at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro as the visiting Eagles shot better than 53% from the field.

Norchad Omier led ASU (3-2) with eight rebounds but hit only three of his 12 field-goal attempts in 28 minutes. Marquis Eaton was the only other Red Wolf to reach double figures as he scored 10 points.

Johni Broome led Morehead State (3-3) with 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed a game-high 9 rebounds.