Activists in 3 nations block Amazon depots

Climate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure the ecommerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment.

Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom with the aim of disrupting 50% of the company's deliveries on Black Friday, which marks the unofficial start to the Christmas shopping season. They staged similar protests in Germany and the Netherlands.

"The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon's exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday," the group said.

Extinction Rebellion and other activist groups organized a day of global protests and strikes on Friday against Amazon to demand the company provide better working conditions, commit to operating sustainably, and pay its fair share of tax.

Amazon did not directly address the protests in response to a request for comment, but said the company takes its responsibilities "very seriously."

-- The Associated Press

GE to expand buyback of debt, cites demand

General Electric said Friday that it now expects to buy back $25 billion of bonds, expanding one of the biggest debt repurchases ever, after finding strong demand from investors to sell the securities.

Investors have so far offered to sell about $33 billion of bonds to the company, GE said in a statement. GE had sought to buy back as much as $23 billion of the securities in a process known as a tender offer.

"The upsized offer may indicate GE's comfort with cash flow in the important fourth quarter and is consistent with its deleveraging plans," said Joel Levington, credit analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

But the company's bonds already trade at levels consistent with higher debt ratings, signaling they may not rally materially on Friday's news, Levington said. GE's shares fell about 6% amid a broader market decline, as concerns about a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa hit companies in industries including aerospace.

With the latest buybacks and other steps, GE said on Friday it now expects to cut its debt levels by more than $80 billion by the end of the year from the end of 2018.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index ends day with 42.90 drop

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 812.35, down 42.90.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.