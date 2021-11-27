FOOTBALL

TCU, Dykes close to deal

TCU is closing in on its next football coach. All signs continue to point toward SMU Coach Sonny Dykes becoming Gary Patterson's successor, sources said, but nothing is expected to be formally announced on TCU's end until Monday at the earliest. A 247Sports report on Friday said that Dykes would be named TCU's next coach, and other outlets confirmed the much-anticipated move. TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati declined comment when approached about the report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the Iowa State-TCU game Friday afternoon in Ames, but this hire has been expected for the last week. The length of the contract and financial terms have not been disclosed but SMU reportedly offered a package of up to $4 million annually. TCU's is significantly more. Patterson ranked among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the country with an annual salary nearing $6 million a year.

Report: Lashlee to SMU

Rhett Lashlee is leaving his post as the Miami Hurricanes' offensive coordinator and will take over as coach of the SMU Mustangs, according to multiple reports. Lashlee (Springdale, Arkansas Razorbacks) will coach Miami in its regular-season finale today against the Duke Blue Devils. It's not yet clear whether he'll stay with the Hurricanes through their bowl game. Lashlee, who is also the quarterbacks coach, came to Miami ahead of last season and has completely transformed the Hurricanes' offense. Last year, the Hurricanes jumped from 90th to 26th in the nation points per game and 98th to 32nd in total yards per game, and their offense has been even better this year, even after quarterback D'Eriq King went down with a season-ending shoulder injury after just three games.

Clawson signs extension

Wake Forest has signed Coach Dave Clawson to what it calls a long-term contract extension as Clawson guides the No. 21 Demon Deacons through a historically successful season. The school announced the deal Friday night, a day before Wake Forest plays at Boston College to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division title and a trip to the league championship game. The private university didn't release specific terms or deal length to keep Clawson, who had been discussed as a possible candidate for open jobs around the country. Clawson, 54, is in his eighth year with the Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC). This year has seen the Demon Deacons have the program's first ever 8-0 start to break the program's previous record set in 1944 -- nine years before the ACC was formed -- while Wake Forest peaked at program-bests of No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

BASKETBALL

James fined $15,000

LeBron James was fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture Friday by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language. James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles' 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night. He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension. Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland's Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a referee Wednesday. He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers' 125-121 loss at Sacramento.

BASEBALL

Mets, Escobar reach deal

The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years. The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 home runs, 90 RBI and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee. The switch-hitter has been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base the past four seasons, except for a slump during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

GOLF

Lawrence leads Joburg Open

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence shot another 6-under 65 to finish his second round atop the leaderboard of the Joburg Open in Johannesburg on Friday, while a large number of European players withdrew because of a new covid-19 variant. Lawrence was on 12-under 130 at the halfway mark to lead compatriot Zander Lombard (67) by four strokes on a day when play was again interrupted by bad weather before being suspended because of fading light. Organizers then reduced the tournament to 54 holes to allow non-South African players and staff to return home sooner. That means both the end of the second round and the third -- and final -- round will be played today. The tournament had already been overshadowed by news of European governments banning flights to counter the spread of a new covid-19 variant. A World Health Organization panel named the variant "omicron" and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern. The U.K. banned flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries and the 27-nation European Union later imposed its own temporary ban. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain shot a 73 on Friday and is at 2-under 140 after two rounds.

TENNIS

Djokovic impressive

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured a victory for Serbia, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start, and a young Italian team rolled past the 32-time champion United States in the Davis Cup Finals on Friday. Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 2-0 lead over host Austria in Innsbruck after Dusan Lajovic had defeated Gerald Melzer in three sets to open the best-of-three series in Group F. The victory extended Djokovic's winning streak in Davis Cup singles matches to 15. Djokovic won seven consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set to take control. Lopez gave Spain an early lead over Ecuador in Group A with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Roberto Quiroz at home in Madrid. Then Pablo Carreno Busta edged Emilio Gomez 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5). The United States, meanwhile, got off to a rough start against host Italy in Turin. Lorenzo Sonego beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4) in his home city in Group E and then Jannik Sinner dominated against John Isner 6-2, 6-0.