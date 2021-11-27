OPINION | WALLY HALL: Pittman rebuilds in two seasons

Just two years ago the Arkansas Razorbacks finished the season in a 24-14 loss to a mediocre Missouri and stood 2-10 on the season, 0-8 in SEC play.

The second year in a row for that unfathomable record for the Razorbacks.

The only thing certain was that the mistake was about to be fired and while anyone had to be an improvement, it wasn’t likely proven head coaches were going to line up to take on what appeared to be a five-year overhaul to make the Razorbacks respectable again.

A week or so later Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek, Deputy Athletic Director Jon Fagg and Steve Cox, chair of the sports for the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and one of the three man search committee were in a hotel far from the UA campus.

The search for a new coach was not going well.

Then, almost on an impulse, they flew to Athens, Ga., and met Sam Pittman. Within hours, he got the job. While they were excited, they couldn’t have known they'd drawn the case king from the deck.

Against all types of odds and with national skeptics loudly criticizing the hire, Pittman went to work.

Every minute of every day was spent building confidence in the players he inherited.

Where there had been no discipline became tough love. An open door policy 24-7 paid huge dividends.

Razorback fans were rewarded with three wins, all conference against a covid commanded all SEC schedule, and hope was for a little more this season.

They got it. Arkansas finished the regular season 4-4 in SEC play and 8-4 overall its best season since Bobby Petrino’s last season a decade earlier.

Now the fans, the coaches and players get to play the waiting game for bowl bids to go out on Dec. 4.

The Razorback Foundation has sent ticket information to its supporters, giving them first crack at what might mean a bowl in Florida.

Some of where they play they don’t control. If Alabama loses tonight or in the SEC Championship it would be the Tide’s second loss and no team has been to the playoffs with two losses.

Most likely that would shift the Tide to the Sugar instead of Ole Miss and everyone drops a notch in the bowl preference.

For Arkansas it will be better than two years ago when they were in the toilet bowl.