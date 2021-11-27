100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1921

• BENTONVILLE -- A School Improvement Association organized recently at Pea Ridge has 100 members, the membership being probably the largest of any association in the state among towns of the same size. Rural school associations are having successful years at many schools in Benton county. The Pea Ridge association has the following officers: Mrs. Ed Foster, president; Mrs. Carnahan and Mrs. J. T. Bell, vice presidents; Mrs. Ezra Carden, secretary and treasurer. Pea Ridge had a modern school with a Smith-Hughes instructor in agriculture and manual training, and an instructor in home economics.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1971

About 600 Baha'is from Arkansas and nearby states are expected to participate in a regional "deepening" conference this weekend at Little Rock. The sessions will be at the Philander Smith College auditorium. ... The Little Rock Baha'i community was established in 1941. There are now branches in about 40 cities in Arkansas. The Baha'is have 3,000 centers in the United States and 470,000 elsewhere in the world. During the meeting there will be a commemoration of the death of Abdu'l-Baha, son of the prophet-founder of the Baha'i Faith, Baha'u'llah. Baha'is believe that Baha'u'llah was the latest in a succession of religious leaders, including Moses and Jesus. Unification of all men and universal peace are the two main tenets of the religion.

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1996

The Little Rock Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on the bid by the Our House transient shelter to build a 20,000-square-foot dormitory at the old Veterans Administration hospital on East Roosevelt Road. The board will consider an appeal of the Planning Commission's recommendation that the charitable organization be granted a special use permit to tear down two older buildings on the campus and build its new shelter. ... The Our House shelter operates a program where homeless people may live for up to two years and be employed or trained for jobs. Joseph Kaufman, president of the Our House board of directors, told the commission that the new dormitory would allow the organization to house up to 75 people.

10 years ago

Nov. 27, 2011

• SEARCY -- Stanley Pharmacy is holding The Great Toy Drop, which will benefit the children of the Judsonia Emergency Receiving Home. The shelter offers immediate sanctuary, day or night, and residential care for children from birth to 17 years old until plans in the best interest of the child and family can be made. Residents often have been victims of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment or destitution. The pharmacy is accepting new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated to residents of the home. Toys can be dropped off at Stanley Pharmacy, or at the Stanley Compounding Center.