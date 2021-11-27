PACIFIC 74, UAPB 50

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Pacific scored 24 points off 18 turnovers by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and shot 51.6% (16 of 31) in the second half to cruise to victory Friday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists for Pacific (4-3). The Tigers led 34-25 at halftime but had a 54-32 lead by the 11:27 mark of the second half. Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points and Pierre Crockell ended with 10 points. Kshun Stokes added 10 points.

The Golden Lions were hammered on the glass (41-26) to go along with their season-high in turnovers. UAPB was within 34-30 with 19:09 to go in the game after a lay-up from Travonta Doolittle before a basket by Crockrell started a back-breaking 20-0 run for Pacific. The Golden Lions didn't get their next bucket until Brandon Brown nailed a three-pointer with 10:17 to go and got no closer than 17 points for the rest of the game.