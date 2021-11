POYEN 38, HAZEN 24

POYEN -- Colton Lowe led the way for Poyen (8-4) in a victory that'll have it advancing to the Class 2A semifinals next week.

Lowe finished with 232 total yards and accounted for 4 touchdowns. He was 3-of-5 passing for 102 yards and a score, and added another 130 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns on 31 carries.

As a team, Poyen had 317 yards.