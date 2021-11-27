ASUN Men

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE 75,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

Central Arkansas (1-6) dropped its third game in three days at the UNO Classic in New Orleans.

Despite trailing 37-35 at halftime, the Bears finished shooting 38.7% in the final 20 minutes. Camren Hunter led the Bears with 16 points, and Collin Cooper added another 15.

Rayshon Harrison led Presbyterian (5-2) with 28 points, shooting 5 of 10 from three-point range. The Blue Hose also got to the free throw line 26 times, converting on 18 attempts.