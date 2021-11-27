PRESCOTT 47, NEWPORT 7

PRESCOTT -- Carston Poole threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Prescott (13-0) advanced past Newport (6-5).

Poole completed 12 of his 16 passes for 191 yards. Running back Eric Grigsby carried 15 times for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Curley Wolves also received important contributions from the defense. Bayliss Price returned a fumble 3 yards for a touchdown, and Ra'shawn Bell scored on a 99-yard interception return. Rasheed Muhammad forced a safety with a fourth-quarter tackle in the end zone.

Brendan Curry threw for Newport's lone touchdown, connecting with Jadarius Reed from 27 yards out in the first quarter.