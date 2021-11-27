Republican leader McAlindon announces House bid for Bentonville seat

BENTONVILLE -- Mindy McAlindon, Republican national committeewoman and vice chairwoman of the Benton County Republican Party, announced her campaign Tuesday for proposed state House District 10.

The district, if approved Monday, covers parts of Bentonville, Bella Vista and Centerton.

McAlindon, 54, of Bentonville said her campaign will focus on education, decreasing the tax burden and protecting personal liberties for Arkansans.

"My aim is to help the state of Arkansas be the best it can be," McAlindon says in a statement. "I'm a mom who understands the needs of parents who want the best for their kids. I'm a small businesswoman who understands what it takes to grow a business and how government can get in the way. I'm a conservative who believes in the Constitution, the right to bear arms and pro-life and pro-family values. Protecting personal freedoms and pushing back on governmental overreach are essential. I will bring a strong work ethic and a lot of energy to the Legislature."

McAlindon works as a business and marketing consultant, and has taught at high school and college levels. She holds a bachelor's degree in engineering, economics and mathematics from Vanderbilt University and a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University.

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The board is scheduled to meet Monday to consider final approval of proposed district maps after a 30-day public comment period.

McAlindon is the first Republican to enter the race to replace Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, who is leaving the seat to run for the state Senate. Democrat Daisy Bonilla also has announced her run for the district seat.

House members run for two-year terms. Their base salary is $39,399 a year, not including per diem and expenses.

Candidate filing for partisan primaries begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. Party primaries are set for May 24.