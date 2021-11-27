High school basketball roundups

GIRLS

Turkey Feast at Pulaski Academy

WEST MEMPHIS 61, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 54

West Memphis (3-0) outscored Central 24-16 in the fourth quarter to rally for a comeback victory.

Janiyah Tucker scored 13 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Blue Devils, who trailed 38-37 after three quarters. Clemisha Prackett had 21 points, including eight in the fourth for West Memphis. Aniya Price added nine points.

Kiaya Davis finished with 18 points and Jordan Marshall tacked on 14 points for Central (2-1), which led 24-23 at halftime. Lillian Jackson had nine points.

CONWAY 85, HUNTINGTON, LA. 27

Seven players scored at least eight points as Conway (5-0) was in charge from the beginning.

Chloe Clardy had 15 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who used a 28-point first quarter to sprint out to a 51-21 lead at the half. Alex Cox accumulated 13 points while Jaiden Thomas scored all 12 of her points in the first half for Conway. Kaidyn Beckwith, Alex Jolivette, Lauren Hill and Savannah Scott all finished with eight points each.

Kalea Dean had eight points to lead Huntington (1-1), which managed just one point in the final period.

PARKWAY, LA. 59, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 52

Mikaylah Williams, a 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class, scored 20 points as Parkway (2-0) won on Day 1 against Arkansas' No. 2-ranked team.

Chloe Larry added 18 points for the Lady Panthers, who'll face No. 1 Conway today.

Amauri Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds for North Little Rock (1-1), which was coming off a 15-day layoff. April Edwards and Garin Freeman both ended with nine points for the Lady Charging Wildcats.