VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas defeats South Carolina

The University of Arkansas (19-10, 10-8 SEC) ended the regular season Friday night with a 32-30, 25-18, 26-24 victory over South Carolina (14-13, 6-12) in Columbia, S.C.

The Razorbacks' 19 victories are the program's most since 2017.

Jill Gillen led the Razorbacks with 15 kills. Taylor Head finished with 13 kills and 18 digs.

Arkansas will find out if it will make the NCAA Tournament during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. The Razorbacks have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services