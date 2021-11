1. It was a slam---------.

2. Keep your eye on the --------.

3. The ball is in your --------.

4. They knocked it out of the --------.

5. Monday morning ----------.

6. They are in a -------- of their own.

7. Take one for the --------.

8. That was a -------- in one.

9. They don't pull any ----------.

ANSWERS:

1. Dunk

2. Ball

3. Court

4. Park

5. Quarterback

6. League

7. Team

8. Hole

9. Punches