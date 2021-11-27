Tools & Toys: WORX Reciprocating Saw and Wad-Free for Bed Sheets





WORX Nitro 20V Reciprocating Saw

What's to love: A multi purpose cordless reciprocating saw that can cut through a variety of materials inside or outside the house with a change of blades.

What does it do: The cutting power comes from a Nitro brushless motor, which the company says runs 50% longer, provides 25% more power and is maintenance-free, compared to traditional brushed motors. The saw uses a Power Share PRO battery with cell-cooling technology which also improves tool performance and extends run times. For ease of use, the saw has a pivoting shoe, which is adjustable for the job at hand and provides stability and control. A selector knob adjusts blade action and a stay-open blade clamp allows for quick blade changes. The saw sells for $169.99 and comes with 20V Power Share PRO 4.0Ah battery, 2-amp 2-hour charger, a wood-cutting blade, a metal-cutting blade and a carry bag. The saw is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty. Visit worx.com for more information.

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets

What's to love: A simple but useful product that keeps sheets from wadding up in the washer and dryer.

What does it do: Sheets coiling and wadding up in the washing machine can make it go off balance and when they wad up in the dryer, they take forever to dry. Wad Free 2-Pack comes with eight plastic squares. Attach them to each corner of the the flat sheet and each corner of the fitted sheet before washing. According to the company, these squares interrupt the physics of what causes the sheets to tangle and allows the sheets to dry faster and with less wrinkles. Wad-Free is made of USA-sourced plastic in Denver. The 2-Pack sells for $18.99. Visit wadfree.com for more information.



