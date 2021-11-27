TULSA 77, ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 63

Despite heading to the locker room with a four-point advantage, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was overwhelmed in the latter 20 minutes, losing for the third time in its last four games.

UALR (4-3) shot just 23.8% from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the second half as it was outscored 39-21 by the Golden Hurricane (4-2) at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa.

DeAntoni Gordon again was the high scorer for the Trojans, setting a career high with 17 points. Marko Andric was the only other UALR player to reach at least 10 points, scoring all of them in the opening half.